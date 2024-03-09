Federated Hermes Inc. Has $319,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

