Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PROV opened at $14.05 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

