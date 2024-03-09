Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $330,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

