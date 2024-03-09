Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.12%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.