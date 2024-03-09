Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $300,117.30 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.2 %

FHI stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Report on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.