Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.75

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 3351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

