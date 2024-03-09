Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.