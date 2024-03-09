Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $406.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

