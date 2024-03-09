First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.60

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $29.00. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.