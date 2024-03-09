First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 54.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,531 shares of company stock worth $32,337,645 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

