First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

First National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$36.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

