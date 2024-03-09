FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.54

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $579.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

