FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.54

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.