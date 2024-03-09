FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.11

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 2054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

