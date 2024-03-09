Fmr LLC Acquires 4,213 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.59% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

OVLY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $201.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

