Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,392 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.51 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

