Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,286 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of DigitalBridge Group worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,601,000 after purchasing an additional 634,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $18.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

