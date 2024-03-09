Fmr LLC Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

