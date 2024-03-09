Fmr LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.