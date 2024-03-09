Fmr LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 242.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.