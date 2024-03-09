Fmr LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,244 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.75% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

