Fmr LLC Purchases 42,898 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 228.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.6 %

HLNE opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

