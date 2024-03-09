Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of APOG opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

