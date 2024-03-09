Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,444,795 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hecla Mining worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

HL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

