Fmr LLC Sells 126,956 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,956 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

