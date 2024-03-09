Fmr LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.