Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VHT stock opened at $268.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.