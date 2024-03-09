Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.