Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

NYSE:FL opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

