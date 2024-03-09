Fortrea (FTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortrea Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTRE opened at $36.83 on Friday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

