FOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 43,617 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,673% compared to the typical volume of 1,156 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.