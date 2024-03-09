Francois Morin Sells 25,689 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.