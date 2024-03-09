Francois Morin Sells 25,689 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ACGL opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
