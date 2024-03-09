Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $97,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

