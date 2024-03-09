Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRAS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.
In other news, insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.57), for a total value of £11,612.02 ($14,737.94). Insiders own 76.73% of the company’s stock.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
