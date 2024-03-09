FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.65% of FTAI Aviation worth $94,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.