FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,476,248.67 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FCN opened at $203.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

