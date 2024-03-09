Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.16 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.