Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.99). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.74), with a volume of 628,264 shares traded.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,240 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,240. The firm has a market cap of £325.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,296.30.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.