FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Cut by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.