FY2028 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

