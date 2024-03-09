G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GIII opened at $29.58 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

