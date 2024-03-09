GAP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 17,861 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

