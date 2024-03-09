Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $90,000,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
Shares of GTX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.