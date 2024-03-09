Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $90,000,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

