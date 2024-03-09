Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.