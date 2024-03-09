Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 3,641,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,175,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. State of Wyoming raised its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

