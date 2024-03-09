Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 224 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Textron by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

