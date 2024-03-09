Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 171,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

