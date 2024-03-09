Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.06 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

