Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.63 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

