GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $142.00 at B. Riley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

GDDY opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock worth $11,849,375. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

